Ep.25 COVID-19 and the Immunocompromised | Coronavirus Daily podcast

Coronavirus Daily

Heather Crookston Neal is a resident of Reno,Nevada. Heather has Crohn’s Disease and must take medication that leaves her with a weakened immune system. Because of this, if Heather were to contract COVID-19, the consequences could be dire. Heather has begun speaking out and advocating for the immunocompromised in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and striving to put a face to invisible diseases.

