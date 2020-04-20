Breaking News
Ep.26 Keeping Veterans Connected Amid Self-Isolation | Coronavirus Daily podcast

Coronavirus Daily

Donny O’Malley is a Marine Corps. veteran who has dedicated his post-service life to building a community amongst veterans using comedy and the power of laughter. He is the founder of Vet Tv and Irreverent Warriors. Donny shares with Christina how a positive outlook and community support is critical, especially for veterans, during self-isolation.

