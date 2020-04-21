Ep.27 More widespread than we thought | Coronavirus Daily podcast

Helix Wolfson is looking for love. He is self-isolating as a single man during the COVID-19 pandemic and, like many single people, is desiring to make a strong romantic connections. Dating during this time has a whole new set of challenges. In this episode, Helix gives advice for other singles looking for meaningful relationships despite not being able to leave their homes. He also describes how he is getting creative with digital dating, and how exactly he's searching for love in the time of COVID.

