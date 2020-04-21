Ep.27 More widespread than we thought | Coronavirus Daily podcast

Results from serology blood tests in L.A. County have revealed that up to 5.6% of adults have antibodies to COVID-19, indicating that up to 442,000 adults have contracted and recovered from the disease. Researchers now believe the novel coronavirus has been more widely spread than previously thought. Christina Pascucci speaks with Dr. Marc Eckstein about the latest developments, plus what’s next in regards to testing.
