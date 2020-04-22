Live Now
KTLA 5 Morning News

Ep.28 A space explorer’s unique perspective | Coronavirus Daily podcast

Coronavirus Daily

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

On this 50th anniversary of Earth Day, we’re hearing from Anousheh Ansari, who observed the Earth from space as the first female private space explorer. Anousheh’s experience in space, as well as the disciplined and rigourous training it took to get there, have given her a unique perspective on the COVID-19 pandemic. Anousheh is also helping lead a collaborative effort to solve the crisis as the CEO of XPRIZE,  a powerful platform for combining data, AI tools, and ideas to help solve the world’s most pressing issues.

Related show links:

Subscribe to “Coronavirus Daily”via Apple Podcasts | Spotify RSS

Bobby Gonzalez on social media: Instagram
Christina Pascucci on social media: Instagram | Twitter
KTLA Podcasts on social media: Instagram |Twitter 
More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | The News Director’s Office | California Cooking | Rich On Tech | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Mama Mentality with Megan Telles | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery

Share this story

KTLA partners with Salvation Army

Explore KTLA Podcasts

California Cooking | Diva Defined | Frank Buckley Interviews | Home Made | Keepin’ It Friel | Mama Mentality | Rich on Tech | Spoken Dreams | The News Director's Office

Corona Virus Daily Podcast

New episodes are released weekdays.

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter