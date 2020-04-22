Ep.28 A space explorer’s unique perspective | Coronavirus Daily podcast

On this 50th anniversary of Earth Day, we’re hearing from Anousheh Ansari, who observed the Earth from space as the first female private space explorer. Anousheh’s experience in space, as well as the disciplined and rigourous training it took to get there, have given her a unique perspective on the COVID-19 pandemic. Anousheh is also helping lead a collaborative effort to solve the crisis as the CEO of XPRIZE, a powerful platform for combining data, AI tools, and ideas to help solve the world’s most pressing issues.

