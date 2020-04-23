Breaking News
4.4 million more workers seek jobless aid, raising total layoffs since virus hit to over 26 million
Ep.29 CARES Act Clarified with Congressman Takano | Coronavirus Daily podcast

Coronavirus Daily

In the episode, Mark Takano, Congressman for the 41st District of California, answers your questions regarding the CARES Act and Paycheck Protection Program. Congressman Takano clarifies rumors that stimulus check payments are taxed or will need to be paid back. He also explains why larger companies like Shake Shack and Ruth’s Chris were able to borrow millions of dollars from a loan program meant for smaller businesses, and what’s being to done to replenish that fund and close loopholes. He also explains the resources available to assist the self-employed, unemployed, and homeless.

Corona Virus Daily Podcast

New episodes are released weekdays.

