Ep.29 CARES Act Clarified with Congressman Takano | Coronavirus Daily podcast

In the episode, Mark Takano, Congressman for the 41st District of California, answers your questions regarding the CARES Act and Paycheck Protection Program. Congressman Takano clarifies rumors that stimulus check payments are taxed or will need to be paid back. He also explains why larger companies like Shake Shack and Ruth’s Chris were able to borrow millions of dollars from a loan program meant for smaller businesses, and what’s being to done to replenish that fund and close loopholes. He also explains the resources available to assist the self-employed, unemployed, and homeless.

