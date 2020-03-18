Ep.3 Test Me | Coronavirus Daily podcast

Today we’re talking about coronavirus testing. What actually happens when someone is tested for COVID-19? Why was the roll out for coronavirus testing so slow in the United States? We’ll hear what the federal government is doing to expand testing, and Dr. Haseltine puts into context why it’s not just the availability of test kits that’s important, but what happens when a patient tests positive.
