Ep.30 Clinical trials & promising drugs | Coronavirus Daily podcast

Dr. Steven O’Day is the Executive Director of the John Wayne Cancer Institute and Cancer Clinic, and Director of Providence Los Angeles Regional Research. Today, Christina talks with Dr. O’Day to learn about some of the clinical trials that are taking place to combat COVID-19. He also reveals some of the more promising drugs researchers are looking at that could get us closer to solving this crisis, and he also addresses recent headlines regarding drugs like hydroxychloriquine and Gilead’s remdesivir.
