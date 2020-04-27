Ep.31 Quiet Emergency Rooms & Worried Doctors | Coronavirus Daily podcast

During the COVID-19 crisis, 911 health emergency calls have dropped dramatically. Doctors are growing concerned that people with serious medical issues, like heart attacks and strokes, are avoiding hospitals due to fear of catching COVID-19. Dr. Richard Shemin of the American Heart Association explains why people should not ignore medical emergencies, plus a young woman shares why she wishes she paid attention to the warning signs when her own health was in jeopardy.
