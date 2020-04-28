Ep.32 Free Testing for All | Coronavirus Daily podcast

While more COVID-19 testing sites continue to emerge around Los Angeles County and neighboring areas, most are only offering tests to those who are exhibiting symptoms, frontline health care workers, or those who are considered high risk. In Carson, California, however, a new drive-up testing site will administer free testing for all residents, city employees, and anyone else who books an appointment regardless of whether they are symptomatic or not. Christina speaks with Carson Mayor Albert Robles to learn more.
Related show links:
Subscribe to “Coronavirus Daily”: via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS
Bobby Gonzalez on social media: Instagram
Christina Pascucci on social media: Instagram | Twitter
KTLA Podcasts on social media: Instagram |Twitter
More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | The News Director’s Office | California Cooking | Rich On Tech | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Mama Mentality with Megan Telles | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery