Ep.32 Free Testing for All | Coronavirus Daily podcast

Coronavirus Daily

While more COVID-19 testing sites continue to emerge around Los Angeles County and neighboring areas, most are only offering tests to those who are exhibiting symptoms, frontline health care workers, or those who are considered high risk. In Carson, California, however, a new drive-up testing site will administer free testing for all residents, city employees, and anyone else who books an appointment regardless of whether they are symptomatic or not. Christina speaks with Carson Mayor Albert Robles to learn more.

