Ep.34 The Case for remdesivir | Coronavirus Daily podcast

Coronavirus Daily

This week, it was announced that the drug remdesivir, an antiviral medication developed by Gilead Sciences, had proven effective against COVID-19 in a major study. The drug was found to cut the time of patient recovery by an average of 4 days. Dr. Anthony Fauci has said that remdesivir will set a new “standard of care” for treatment of COVID-19. To learn more about the drug and the results of the study, Christina speaks with Dr. Terese Hammond, pulmonary critical care specialist and one of the principal investigators for the remdesivir trials.

