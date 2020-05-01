Ep.35 School’s in for summer? | Coronavirus Daily podcast

As part of his 4-phase plan to begin reopening the state, Governer Gavin Newsom suggested the possibility that schools could begin allowing students and faculty back on campus to begin classes as early as July. Christina spoke with Los Angeles County Superintendent of Schools Debra Duardo about the announcement, and what preparations and resources are needed to continue classroom education effectively and safely. She also addresses some of the concerns around the idea of starting an early school year. Debra also shares some of the other options being considered to continue meaningful instruction.
Subscribe to “Coronavirus Daily”: via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS
Bobby Gonzalez on social media: Instagram
Christina Pascucci on social media: Instagram | Twitter
KTLA Podcasts on social media: Instagram |Twitter
More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | The News Director’s Office | California Cooking | Rich On Tech | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Mama Mentality with Megan Telles | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery