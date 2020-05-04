Ep.36 Locked down in Spain | Coronavirus Daily podcast

Travel blogger Alyssa Ramos recently ditched her apartment in Los Angeles to fulfill a dream of moving to Barcelona, Spain. Just ten days after arriving, the city was placed under strict home confinement orders due to COVID-19, and Alyssa was unable to leave her home for nearly 50 days. Alyssa shares her experience with the lock down in Spain, and her perspective on the situation in the United States.
