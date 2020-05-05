Ep.37 Part of the solution | Coronavirus Daily podcast

Today, Christina talks to a man who is used to thriving in unusual environments. Dr. Scott Parazynski is a physician, author, tech CEO, and astronaut. He has also and adventured lived all over the world, and summited Mt. Everest. Recently, the COVID-19 outbreak hit very close to home for Scott, as both his parents were diagnosed with the disease. Scott shares some of the details of that experience. He also talks about the importance of finding solutions the problems caused by COVID-19. He is working on a new technology he believes could help keep patients off mechanical ventilation. Scott shares his unique insight and perspective into dealing with COVID-19 based off his incredible life experiences.

