Ep.38 Back on the beach | Coronavirus Daily podcast

California Governor Gavin Newsom recently came under fire for closing beaches in Orange County due to overcrowding, inciting protests and lawsuits. Yet, just a few days later, San Clemente and Laguna Beach were allowed to reopen after reaching agreements with state officials on new protocols and procedures. Christina spoke with Laguna Beach Mayor Bob Whalen about the beach closure, and details about how the beach was eventually allowed to reopen. They also discuss the modifications and precautions currently being implemented to keep beachgoers safe.
Subscribe to “Coronavirus Daily”: via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS
Bobby Gonzalez on social media: Instagram
Christina Pascucci on social media: Instagram | Twitter
KTLA Podcasts on social media: Instagram |Twitter
More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | The News Director’s Office | California Cooking | Rich On Tech | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Mama Mentality with Megan Telles | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery