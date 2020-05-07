Ep.39 Pomp and Circumstance | Coronavirus Daily podcast

As the graduating class of 2020 approaches the end of their high school career, the COVID-19 pandemic has put an end to any promise of a traditional graduation ceremony. Now, districts and schools are trying to devise ways to recognize students’ academic achievements, while still obeying social distancing guidelines. Christina Pascucci speaks with Knight High School graduating senior Damian Jeffries about a fun idea he presented to his district to celebrate the class of 2020.
Subscribe to “Coronavirus Daily”: via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS
Bobby Gonzalez on social media: Instagram
Christina Pascucci on social media: Instagram | Twitter
KTLA Podcasts on social media: Instagram |Twitter
More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | The News Director’s Office | California Cooking | Rich On Tech | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Mama Mentality with Megan Telles | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery