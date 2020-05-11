Ep.41 Youth mentoring during COVID-19 | Coronavirus Daily podcast

As the state slowly begins to reopen, many who have upcoming or rescheduled weddings may be wondering how to proceed with planning their big day. In a world where social distancing is now the norm, how will intimate gatherings and events like weddings be affected in the future? Christina, who is getting married in September, speaks with wedding and events planner Amy Grace Collins about how things may unfold in the months ahead. Amy offers valuable tips and advice including how to work with vendors amidst uncertainty, managing expectations, and when it's time to consider rescheduling.

