Ep.42 Reopening the office: What to expect | Coronavirus Daily podcast

Coronavirus Daily

As the state moves closer towards phase 3 of reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many workers are beginning to think about their inevitable return to the office. How can building owners and employers ensure employee safety in a time where there is still no vaccine? Experts say employees should be expect a myriad of changes in the workplace. Christina speaks with Jennifer Frisk & Ryan Harding of Newmark Knight Frank, a global commercial real estate firm that is now helping advise their clients on what a return to the workplace could look like post COVID-19.

