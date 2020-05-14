Ep.44 The next three months | Coronavirus Daily podcast

Recent comments made by Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer sent Los Anegles into a panic after it seemed she suggested safer-at-home orders would be extended for the next three months. Later that day, L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti appeared on CNN to walk back and clear up some of the confusion regarding her statement. Christina Pascucci spoke with Dr. Marc Eckstein about his perspective on the economic shutdown and how leaders should move us forward through the pandemic. He also shares an update on the city’s testing efforts and new telemedicine program.

