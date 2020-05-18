Ep.46 International Travel | Coronavirus Daily podcast

Drew Binsky is a world traveler and daily video maker who has been to 191 countries and has over 5 million social media followers. He tells compelling stories about people and culture, with a goal to spread positivity and shatter stereotypes. Due to COVID-19, Drew’s adventures around the world have come to a halt as he was looking to visit his final 6 countries while shooting a documentary. Still, because of his high profile in the travel world, many are looking to Drew to gain perspective on how the pandemic is unfolding internationally. Christina Pascucci had a chance to catch up with Drew, who gave his insight into how different borders have responded to the spread of the disease, and what the future of international travel might look like.

