Ep.47 Focusing on mental health | Coronavirus Daily

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. There’s perhaps no better time to be check in on your mental health than in the midst of a global pandemic. Many of us are feeling some sort of stress in these unprecedented times, whether it be physical, financial, or psychological. Today, Christina is talking with Diana Linn. Diana is an experienced marriage and family therapist and is skilled in trauma recovery work. She spoke with Christina about the importance of paying attention to your mental well-being, and ways you can check-in with loved ones.
