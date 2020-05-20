Ep.48 Relief for the restaurant industry? | Coronavirus Daily

Today on the podcast, christina pascucci is hitting the streets of Long Beach to find out more about a possible new solutions to helping out restaurants that have been battered by restrictions put in place because of COVID-19. The “Open Streets Initiative” would allow restaurants, bars, and cafes to take over parts of streets and parking lots to use for outdoor dining. Christina trekked over to Long Beach Coffee & Tea to chat with Tom West. Tom shares his thoughts on the Open Streets Initiative, and he also tells Christina about some of the amazing Philanthropy happening at Long Beach Coffee & Tea to help veterans and the homeless.
