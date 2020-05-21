Ep.49 World Meditation Day | Coronavirus Daily podcast

We’re doing something pretty different on the podcast today. Now that we’re a few months into stay-at-home orders, you may find yourself not feeling 100% mentally and physically. Thursday, May 21st happens to be World Meditation Day. Christina is speaking with Shaman Durek, a 6th generation shaman and author. His teachings have impacted thousands of people, from diverse public figures like Nina Dobrev and Gwyneth Paltrow, to tech giants like Bulletproof Coffee founder Dave Asprey. Shaman Durrek shares how we can celebrate World Meditation Day with some of the biggest teachers of our time to discover ourselves and find clarity.
Related show links:
- ShamanDurek.com
- World Meditation Day – #MayDay
- Shaman Durek on Instagram | Twitter
Subscribe to “Coronavirus Daily”: via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS
Bobby Gonzalez on social media: Instagram
Christina Pascucci on social media: Instagram | Twitter
KTLA Podcasts on social media: Instagram |Twitter
More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | The News Director’s Office | California Cooking | Rich On Tech | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Mama Mentality with Megan Telles | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery | Friends with Friends