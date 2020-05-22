Ep.50 A walk in the park | Coronavirus Daily podcast

As we head closer towards the summer months, the itch to get outside and enjoy our beautiful state might be getting more noticeable. Much to the delight of those who may be experiencing some cabin fever, more and more state parks and beaches are now open for people to enjoy new safety requirements. Now, National Parks are getting closer to reopening as well. Christina speaks with Trey Matheu of the Oasis at Death Valley, a hospitality resort for visitors to Death Valley National Park where they are currently making preparations to provide safe accommodations for when they are able to welcome back visitors hungry to experience some nature.

