Ep.51 Shaking off the dust | Coronavirus Daily podcast

Coronavirus Daily

The state is beginning to reopen. Over the last few weeks, in-store retail shopping, places of worship, and even restaurant dining rooms are once again welcoming patrons in communities across the state of California. Some counties are even beginning to move into the early stages of phase 3 of the state’s roadmap towards reopening. Many residence are thrilled to return to move towards a more normal way of life, but is it too soon?

New episodes are released weekdays.

