Ep.51 Shaking off the dust | Coronavirus Daily podcast

The state is beginning to reopen. Over the last few weeks, in-store retail shopping, places of worship, and even restaurant dining rooms are once again welcoming patrons in communities across the state of California. Some counties are even beginning to move into the early stages of phase 3 of the state’s roadmap towards reopening. Many residence are thrilled to return to move towards a more normal way of life, but is it too soon?
Related show links:
Subscribe to “Coronavirus Daily”: via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS
Bobby Gonzalez on social media: Instagram
Christina Pascucci on social media: Instagram | Twitter
KTLA Podcasts on social media: Instagram |Twitter
More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | The News Director’s Office | California Cooking | Rich On Tech | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Mama Mentality with Megan Telles | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery | Friends with Friends