Ep.52 Protests, parishioners, and a pandemic | Coronavirus Weekly podcast

The nation has taken to the streets to protest police brutality and institutional racism after the May 25th killing of George Floyd. How can citizens protect themselves and others from COVID-19 while raising their voices against racism? As the weary nation looks to heal, many have turned to religion, and houses of worship have been given the green light to open their doors once again. What steps are religious institutions taking to provide safety and comfort in these troubled times?
