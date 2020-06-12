Ep.53 Fighting two pandemics with Senator Holly Mitchell | Coronavirus Weekly podcast

As unrest and protests against police brutality and systemic racism continue, and COVID-19 cases continue to rise in California, many are turning to state and local leaders to address the issues of racial injustice and public health. Holly Mitchell has been a California State Senator since 2010. She’s also a candidate in the 2020 election to represent District 2 on the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors. Christina Pascucci recently spoke with Senator Mitchell on a number of topics including the coronavirus pandemic, its impact on people of color, law enforcement funding, race relations, and more.
Related show links:
- Senator Holly Mitchell
- Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption
- How to Be an Antiracist
- The End of Policing
- Senator Mitchell on Instagram | Twitter
Subscribe to “Coronavirus Daily”: via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS
Bobby Gonzalez on social media: Instagram
Christina Pascucci on social media: Instagram | Twitter
KTLA Podcasts on social media: Instagram |Twitter
More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | The News Director’s Office | California Cooking | Rich On Tech | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Mama Mentality with Megan Telles | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery | Friends with Friends