Live Now
KTLA 5 Morning News

Ep.53 Fighting two pandemics with Senator Holly Mitchell | Coronavirus Weekly podcast

Coronavirus Weekly

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

As unrest and protests against police brutality and systemic racism continue, and COVID-19 cases continue to rise in California, many are turning to state and local leaders to address the issues of racial injustice and public health. Holly Mitchell has been a California State Senator since 2010. She’s also a candidate in the 2020 election to represent District 2 on the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors. Christina Pascucci recently spoke with Senator Mitchell on a number of topics including the coronavirus pandemic, its impact on people of color, law enforcement funding, race relations, and more.

Related show links:

Subscribe to “Coronavirus Daily”via Apple Podcasts | Spotify RSS

Bobby Gonzalez on social media: Instagram
Christina Pascucci on social media: Instagram | Twitter
KTLA Podcasts on social media: Instagram |Twitter 
More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | The News Director’s Office | California Cooking | Rich On Tech | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Mama Mentality with Megan Telles | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery | Friends with Friends

Share this story

KTLA partners with Salvation Army

Explore KTLA Podcasts

California Cooking | Diva Defined | Frank Buckley Interviews | Home Made | Keepin’ It Friel | Mama Mentality | Rich on Tech | Spoken Dreams | The News Director's Office | CoronavirusDaily | Friends with Friends

Corona Virus Daily Podcast

New episodes are released weekdays.

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter