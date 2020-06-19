Ep.54 Giving Way for an Uprising | Coronavirus Weekly podcast

Besides causing a global health crisis and economic turmoil, one of the other major effects of the Covid-19 pandemic is the shift it has lead to in our world view and the social upheaval it has influenced. With people having a sharpened focus towards important issues, the Black Lives Matter movement and their fight against racial injustice is receiving long overdue attention. On this episode, Christina is speaking with Dr. Malina Abdula, one of the co-founders of Black Lives Matter Los Angeles, about how the coronavirus has given way for this uprising, and why they are calling for a defunding of the Los Angeles Police Department. Christina also speaks with former LAPD Detective Moses Castillo, who explains why he thinks defunding the police wouldn’t be such a good idea.

