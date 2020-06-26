Ep.55 Exposing the Cracks | Coronavirus Weekly podcast

COVID-19 cases are on the rise, stoking concerns across the state in the midst of reopening. The outbreak presents increased risks and dangers for communities of color. Christina Pascucci speaks with Nourbese Flint of the Black Women for Wellness. The organizations commitment is to the health and well-being of Black women and girls through health education, empowerment and advocacy. Nourbese explains what needs to be done for equality within our healthcare system.
