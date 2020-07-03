Ep.56 Back to the Basics | Coronavirus Weekly podcast

COVID-19 cases across the country are on the rise heading into the July 4th weekend. In response, state leaders have begun slowing or rolling back reopening efforts. Christina Pascucci speaks with Dr. William A. Haseltine about the basic practices people should take to reduce the likelihood of catching the disease. He also reveals some of the lesser talked about ways people may be putting themselves at risk.
