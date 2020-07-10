Ep.57 The Coronavirus Credibility Gap | Coronavirus Weekly podcast

Dr. Joseph A. Ladapo is a physician, health policy researcher, and associate professor of medicine at UCLA. He recently wrote a piece for the Wall Street Journal arguing that political leaders and health experts have politicized the pandemic response by sending mixed messages, implementing hypocritical policies, and becoming distracted with areas of controversy rather than focusing efforts on more pragmatic goals. Christina Pascucci speaks with Dr. Ladapo about how leaders have sown distrust, and what they must do to correct course.
