Ep.59 Beating the odds | Coronavirus Weekly podcast

On March 5th, 2020 Gregg Garfield checked himself into St. Josephs Providence Hospital in Burbank after a ski trip in Northern Italy. He would come to be known as “Patient Zero,” the hospital’s first COVID-19 patient. While in the hospital, Gregg’s health went into a rapid decline, and his chances of survival appeared to be slim to none. In the end, however, even after seemingly knocking on death’s door, Gregg would be a survivor. He shares his story with Christina Pascucci.
