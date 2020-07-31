Ep. 60 The COLCORONA study | Coronavirus Weekly podcast

This week, the spotlight during the worsening COVID-19 pandemic fell on the question of whether or not studenst and faculty should return to school campuses in the Fall. While Los Angeles Unified School District, the largest public school system in California, announced students would not return to classrooms in the Fall, The Orange County Board of Education approved its recommendation that districts reopen schools without requiring the use of masks or social distancing. The guidelines were met with contention and controversy. Christina Pascucci speaks with the president of the Orange County Board of Education, who explains the reasoning for why the board put forth their recommendations for reopening schools.

Related show links: