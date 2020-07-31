Ep. 60 The COLCORONA study | Coronavirus Weekly podcast

Since the begining of the pandemic, doctors and scientists around the world have been hard at work trying to develop vaccines and treatments for COVID-19. Cardiologist Dr. Norman Lepor is involved in the COLCORONA study, a government-funded clinical trial to get the answer as to the effectiveness of the drug called colchicine, which doctors hope may help patients diagnosed with COVID-19 avoid complications like hospitalizations, the need for ventilator assisted breathing, or even death. Christina Pascucci speaks with Dr. Lepor to learn more about the COLCORONA Study.
