Ep.62 The million dollar question | Coronavirus Weekly podcast

Coronavirus Weekly

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

XPRIZE is a non-profit organization that hosts competitions intended to encourage technological development to benefit humanity. The foundation is giving away a $5,000,000 prize to the team who can develop a rapid, reliable, and affordable COVID-19 test. The goal is to accelerate radical solutions to solving COVID-19 and future pandemics. Christina speaks with XPRIZE CEO Anousheh Ansari about their latest competition.

