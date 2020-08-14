Ep.62 The million dollar question | Coronavirus Weekly podcast

XPRIZE is a non-profit organization that hosts competitions intended to encourage technological development to benefit humanity. The foundation is giving away a $5,000,000 prize to the team who can develop a rapid, reliable, and affordable COVID-19 test. The goal is to accelerate radical solutions to solving COVID-19 and future pandemics. Christina speaks with XPRIZE CEO Anousheh Ansari about their latest competition.
