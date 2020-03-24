Ep.7 Trouble on the frontlines | Coronavirus Daily podcast

Doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers are putting themselves at risk every day to provide necessary care during the COVID-19 pandemic. As the number of patients grows, basic medical supplies are becoming depleted. In this episode, we hear from doctors and nurses on the frontlines of the fight against coronavirus about the challenges they are facing in hospitals and clinics. Plus, how local, state, and federal officials are planning to alleviate the supply shortage.
