Ep.8 Immunity boost | Coronavirus Daily podcast

In this episode, a man diagnosed with COVID-19 details his experience. He shares how he believes he contracted the disease, and the ordeals he encountered in the healthcare system as he was trying to get tested. We also hear from Dr. Darshan Shah, a renowned surgeon, tech entrepreneur, and health & wellness specialist. Dr. Shah shares several ways people can help boost their immune systems during their coronavirus outbreak.
