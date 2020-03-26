Ep.9 Hope for the best, expect the worst

It's been two months after the first positive COVID-19 case in the United States, and we're now seeing the first comprehensive report on how the coronavirus has been affecting children. We breakdown the numbers, plus hear ways parents can help calm any fears children may have about the coronavirus. We also hear from LAUSD superintendent Austin Beutner about how the district is prioritizing education amidst school closures, and continuing to serve families who live in poverty.

