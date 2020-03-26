Ep.9 Hope for the best, expect the worst

On today’s episode, Christina Pascucci talks with Christian Schauf, the founder of Uncharted Supply Co. As an avid adventurer, Christian understands first-hand the importance of being prepared for extraordinary circumstances. He shares that perspective with us today, and what we can do to better meet our own needs in the future.
