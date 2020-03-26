Live Now
KTLA 5 Morning News

Ep.9 Hope for the best, expect the worst

Coronavirus Daily
Posted: / Updated:

On today’s episode, Christina Pascucci talks with Christian Schauf, the founder of Uncharted Supply Co. As an avid adventurer, Christian understands first-hand the importance of being prepared for extraordinary circumstances. He shares that perspective with us today, and what we can do to better meet our own needs in the future.

Related show links:

Subscribe to “Coronavirus Daily”via Apple Podcasts | Spotify RSS

Bobby Gonzalez on social media: Instagram
Christina Pascucci on social media: Instagram | Twitter
KTLA Podcasts on social media: Instagram |Twitter 
More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | The News Director’s Office | California Cooking | Rich On Tech | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Mama Mentality with Megan Telles | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery

Share this story

Explore KTLA Podcasts

California Cooking | Diva Defined | Frank Buckley Interviews | Home Made | Keepin’ It Friel | Mama Mentality | Rich on Tech | Spoken Dreams | The News Director's Office

Corona Virus Daily Podcast

New episodes are released weekdays.

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter