Ep.5 Financial Fallout | Coronavirus Daily podcast

Market turmoil, lost jobs, and shuttered businesses are just some of the economic casualties of the COVID-19 pandemic. In this episode, we’re breaking down the federal governments plans for financial relief. We also here from a local small business owner who is worried about the livelihood of his workers, and a young woman battling COVID-19 under quarantine shares an important message.
