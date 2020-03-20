Ep.5 Financial Fallout | Coronavirus Daily podcast

We've all heard of "social distancing" by now. The term is used frivolously about as often as it's used to encourage serious action to slow the spread of COVID-19. Is social distancing enough to fight against coronavirus? According to renowned biologist Dr. William Haseltine, the answer is "no." Here is why more extreme steps of self-isolation are necessary, and why we should look at the mitigation practices of countries like China and South Korea.

