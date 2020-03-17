Ep.2 Social Distancing | Coronavirus Daily podcast

We’ve all heard of “social distancing” by now. The term is used frivolously about as often as it’s used to encourage serious action to slow the spread of COVID-19. Is social distancing enough to fight against coronavirus? According to renowned biologist Dr. William Haseltine, the answer is “no.” Here is why more extreme steps of self-isolation are necessary, and why we should look at the mitigation practices of countries like China and South Korea.
Subscribe to “Coronavirus Daily”: via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS
Bobby Gonzalez on social media: Instagram
Christina Pascucci on social media: Instagram | Twitter
KTLA Podcasts on social media: Instagram |Twitter
More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | The News Director’s Office | California Cooking | Rich On Tech | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Mama Mentality with Megan Telles | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery