Ep.4 Trapped abroad | Coronavirus Daily podcast

Coronavirus Daily is your go-to source for the latest news regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. Producer Bobby Gonzalez and reporter Christina Pascucci break down the day's headlines, talk with doctors and medical experts, and give you the information you need to know to stay informed and healthy.

First things first. Let's review exactly what coronavirus and COVID-19 are and where they came from. Here's how everything unfolded, and where we are now. Plus, we break down the COVID-19 basics: symptoms, risk, and basic precautions.