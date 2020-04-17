Coronavirus & Real Estate | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins

Is it a Good Time to Buy or Sell?

The Coronavirus Pandemic has meant fewer mortgage applications and fewer bidding wars but what does this drop in competition mean for home buyers and sellers? Nerd Wallet’s Holden Lewis explains if now is the best time to buy since 2008. For more information about Holden Lewis and that home affordability calculator he talked about go to nerdwallet.com

Market Status Update

The stock market free fall from the coronavirus has meant quite the roller coaster ride for the real estate market. Mortgage Broker Sam Batayneh explains where mortgage rates are right now, which loans aren’t closing anymore, and what to do if you need help covering your mortgage during the pandemic. For more information about Sam go to rate.com or find him on Instagram.

Do I Have to Pay My Rent?

There is a lot of confusion about paying rent during the pandemic. Shaya Lowenstein from the Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles spoke to us about the eviction delays now in place. For questions about the moratorium in the City of Los Angeles, go to the Housing and Community Investment Department’s Website

