Do’s & don’ts of working from home with Rich DeMuro | The News Director’s Office

While Jason continues to hold down the fort at the News Director’s Office, Producer Bobby and KTLA tech reporter Rich DeMuro are now working from home during the coronavirus outbreak. The three link up to talk about their varying experiences so far. Rich and Bobby also share the lessons they have learned about working from home while trying to not only stay healthy, but productive. Rich also offers up some high-tech solutions for some of the common problems of the home office.
