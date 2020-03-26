Do’s & don’ts of working from home with Rich DeMuro | The News Director’s Office

As people around the world are self-isolating during the coronavirus pandemic, many are turning to technology to de-stress or practice mindfulness? Maybe you've heard of mindfulness and wondered what it means. This week, we are revisiting a conversation with Andy Puddicombe, who says meditation is the way to achieve mindfulness. He's co-founder of Headspace, a meditation app that London's Telegraph newspaper described as having "brought mindfulness to the masses."

The company is thriving with offices in London and Santa Monica that claims more than 38 million downloads and users around the world. Headspace is currently the 7th most downloaded app in the Apple App Store's health & wellness category. During the COVID-19 outbreak, Headspace has curated premium content to help users reduce their stress and anxiety. They are also offering free subscriptions to healthcare professionals.