Ep. 2: “I Know Exactly Where They Both Are” | California Crime

On episode two of California Crime, all eyes turn to one person in the Coachella Valley. While we see thousands of comments on local news pages, when one claims to know the whereabouts of missing people, you pay attention. We talk with KESQ’s awarded-winning anchor and journalist John White about what he found out when he went into the neighborhood where this person lives, and what he uncovered about Jonathan’s past that has people wondering if he was in financial trouble.
Subscribe to “California Crime”: Apple Podcasts| Spotify | RSS
Instagram: ktlasam
Twitter: SamanthaCortese
Facebook: SamanthaCorteseTV
About the Podcast: “California Crime: The Disappearance of Jonathan & Audrey”
More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews |Coronavirus Daily| Spoken Dreams | The News Director’s Office | California Cooking | Rich On Tech | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Mama Mentality with Megan Telles | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery | Friends with Friends