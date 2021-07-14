30 Years of the KTLA Morning News | Frank Buckley Interviews

This month, the KTLA Morning News is celebrating 30 years on the air! In this ‘Frank Buckley Interviews’ Mixtape, we revisit some of the conversations with the people who are part of KTLA’s broadcast legacy, including longtime entertainment reporter Sam Rubin and Mark Kriski, who has been a part of the KTLA Morning News team from the very start. We also hear interviews with anchor Megan Henderson, and Frank’s first KTLA co-anchor, Michaela Pereira, who worked at KTLA for 9 years.

