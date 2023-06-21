In this episode of the Frank Buckley Interviews podcast, we revisit conversations with music icons from the 1980s.

Mark Mothersbaugh is a musician, singer, composer and co-founder of the iconic 1970s and 80s rock/synth-pop group Devo. The group’s music and social commentary had a core group of devoted fans, with their biggest hit “Whip It” making it to number 14 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart in 1980.



Curt Smith is one of the two original members of the iconic 80s pop band Tears for Fears. Tears for Fears were associated with the new wave synthesizer bands of that decade, and attained international chart success as part of the Second British Invasion.

