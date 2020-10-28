“A Boob’s Life” author Leslie Lehr on America’s obsession with breasts | Frank Buckley Interviews

Leslie Lehr is the author of the book “A Boob’s life: How America’s Obsession Shaped Me—and You.” Lehr is also a breast cancer survivor. In this conversation, Leslie shares the joys and hazards inherent to living in a woman’s body. She blends her personal memoir with national history, and the current feminist dialogue and what it means to be a woman. Lehr explains how America’s obsession with the female form has affected her own life’s journey and the psyche of all women today.
