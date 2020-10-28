“A Boob’s Life” author Leslie Lehr on America’s obsession with breasts | Frank Buckley Interviews

Frank Buckley Interviews

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Leslie Lehr is the author of the book “A Boob’s life: How America’s Obsession Shaped Me—and You.” Lehr is also a breast cancer survivor. In this conversation, Leslie shares the joys and hazards inherent to living in a woman’s body. She blends her personal memoir with national history, and the current feminist dialogue and what it means to be a woman. Lehr explains how America’s obsession with the female form has affected her own life’s journey and the psyche of all women today.

Related show links:

Subscribe to “Frank Buckley Interviews”Apple PodcastsRSS

TwitterFrankBuckleyTV
FacebookFrankBuckley
InstagramFrankBuckleyTV
EmailFrankBuckleyInterviews@KTLA.com
About the Podcast“Frank Buckley Interviews”
More podcasts from KTLA: Coronavirus DailySpoken Dreams | The News Director’s Office | California Cooking | Rich On Tech | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Mama Mentality with Megan Telles | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery | Friends with Friends

Share this story

KTLA Election Guide

More election coverage

New episodes of the "Frank Buckley Interviews" podcast are released every Wednesday.

Explore KTLA Podcasts

California Cooking | Diva Defined | Frank Buckley Interviews | Home Made | Keepin’ It Friel | Mama Mentality | Rich on Tech | Spoken Dreams | The News Director's Office | CoronavirusDaily | Friends with Friends

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter