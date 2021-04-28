‘A Boobs Life’ with author Leslie Lehr | Frank Buckley Interviews

Leslie Lehr is the author of the book “A Boob’s life: How America’s Obsession Shaped Me—and You.” Lehr is also a breast cancer survivor. In this conversation from October 2020, Leslie shares the joys and hazards inherent to living in a woman’s body. She blends her personal memoir with national history, and the current feminist dialogue and what it means to be a woman. Lehr explains how America’s obsession with the female form has affected her own life’s journey and the psyche of all women today.

Since this interview originally aired, Lehr’s book received considerable attention from Glamour and People Magazine, Good Morning America, and others. Actress and producer Salma Hayek is also now developing the book into a TV series for HBO Max.

