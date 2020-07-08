Alan Zweibel on writing for ‘SNL’ and his relationship with Gilda Radner | Frank Buckley Interviews

On this episode of the podcast, we revisit a 2017 conversation with Jorge Reyes Salinas, who at the time was a Cal State Northridge grad student serving on the California State University Board of Trustees. Jorge is also an immigrant from Peru who was brought to the U.S. as a child by his parents who never returned home when their tourist visas expired. Jorge and his parents became undocumented immigrants living in the U.S. without legal status, fearing that one day they might be deported back to Peru.

Jorge is one of more than 700,000 young people in the U.S. who were brought to this country as children and raised as Americans. In 2012, President Obama ordered that these young people receive protection from deportation under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program or DACA. In September 2017, President Trump announced that he was rescinding DACA but he gave Congress six months in which to come up with a plan to protect dreamers like Jorge. However, in June 2020, the Supreme Court of the United States announced its decision to reject DHS’s move to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.