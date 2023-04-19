Alexander Cary is the creator and executive producer of MGM+ hit, “A Spy Among Friends.”

The series follows Nicholas Elliott, who works for MI6 as an intelligence officer in 1960s England. He is left in turmoil when he learns his close friend and colleague had been secretly working as a double agent for the KGB,

In this episode, Cary discusses his body of work, how his military background helps him in the industry, and the heroic story of how he saved a man.

