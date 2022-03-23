Ali Noorani is the executive director of the non-partisan National Immigration Forum which describes itself as bringing together “moderate and conservative faith, law enforcement and business leaders…in support of practical and common sense immigration, citizenship and integration policies.” Ali is also the author of the book “Crossing Borders: The Reconciliation of a Nation of Immigrants.”

During this podcast, Ali explains the responsibility the United States and other countries have to help refugees escaping war-torn Ukraine. He also explains the complexities of migration in the United States, through the stories of families fleeing violence and poverty, the government and nongovernmental organizations helping or hindering their progress, and the American communities receiving them.

Related show links:

Subscribe to “Frank Buckley Interviews”: via iTunes | RSS

Twitter: FrankBuckleyTV

Facebook: FrankBuckley

Instagram: FrankBuckleyTV

Email: FrankBuckleyInterviews@KTLA.com

About the Podcast: “Frank Buckley Interviews”

More podcasts from KTLA: The News Director’s Office | Spoken Dreams | California Cooking | Rich On Tech | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Mama Mentality with Megan Telles | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery