“American Ninja Warrior” host Akbar Gbajabiamila on how to unleash your inner warrior | Frank Buckley Interviews

Akbar Gbajabiamila is a host of NBC’s “American Ninja Warrior” which premiered its 12th season this week. Akbar is also the author of a new book “Everyone Can Be A Ninja: Find Your Inner Warrior and Achieve Your Dreams.” He is a former NFL player and sports broadcaster. In this conversation from April last year, Akbar discusses growing up as one of seven children of Nigerian immigrants in the Crenshaw community of Los Angeles. He talks about how he cried the first time he practiced as a football player and tried to quit, and he recounts a disastrous first episode and difficult first season as co-host of “American Ninja Warrior.”
